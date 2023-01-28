HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has released the final 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan and an interactive online atlas of statewide water resources and use trends to inform leaders’ decision making and educate Pennsylvanians on sustainable use of our lakes, rivers, streams, and groundwater.

“While Pennsylvania is a water-rich state, our water resources are affected by many factors, including the warming climate, increased development, and others,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “The State Water Plan helps leaders understand how these factors can affect water resources and make planning decisions that protect this precious natural resource for all Pennsylvanians.”

