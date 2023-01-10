Radon testing poster contest winner

First place poster by Jazmin Gagney

 First place poster, by Jazmin Gagney, image

HARRISBURG — Leaders from the Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Health (DOH) were joined Monday by a lung cancer survivor to encourage Pennsylvanians to do a simple test for radon in their homes as part of National Radon Action Month.

“Forty percent of homes in Pennsylvania have a higher level of radon gas than federal guidelines,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “Because radon levels vary from home to home based on local geology and house foundation type, all Pennsylvanians should test their home to protect themselves and their families. DEP offers many educational resources to help.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos