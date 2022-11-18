State Capitol

Pennsylvania’s State Capitol Building in Harrisburg.

 File photo

HARRISBURG — Democrats finalized a win in a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October.

The Associated Press called the race Friday for the seat representing Montgomery County for Democrat Melissa Cerrato. Republican Rep. Todd Stephens conceded late Thursday.

