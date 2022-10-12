OLEAN, N.Y. — What is a squirrel selfie? The definition of selfie is a photograph that an individual has taken of themselves, typically taken with a smartphone or webcam and shared via social media. Instead of sharing via social media, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce requests individuals share their squirrel selfies with the chamber..
The deadline to turn in a selfie to be included in the 2023 Squirrel Calendar is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Area residents and visitors are invited once again to send in photos of the Woodland in the City Squirrels to be chosen and placed in the 2023 squirrel calendar. The Woodland in the City (Woodland) committee and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) are sponsoring this photo contest.
The 2023 calendar will feature the local community via photographs with the squirrels. The photos should feature one of the Woodland Squirrels — for instance, maybe dress your youngster up like an elf and have them pose with the Santa squirrel or dress up like a fair maiden with the Knight in Shining Armor squirrel.
GOACC does ask that those in the photo do not sit on the squirrel for the photos.
Photos can be dropped off at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., mail it to: Squirrel Photo Contest, c/o GOACC, 301 North Union, Olean, NY 14760, or email tourism@oleanny.com.
Make sure information such as the participant’s name, address, and home phone number are included with the submission. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
For more information on the photo contest, contact the GOACC at (716) 372-4433.