Squirrel Selfie

Meme with Ms. Pearl out in Cedar Creek Texas — this is a sample of a selfie with a squirrel (not live) that GOACC is looking for.

 Photo provided

OLEAN, N.Y. — What is a squirrel selfie? The definition of selfie is a photograph that an individual has taken of themselves, typically taken with a smartphone or webcam and shared via social media. Instead of sharing via social media, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce requests individuals share their squirrel selfies with the chamber..

The deadline to turn in a selfie to be included in the 2023 Squirrel Calendar is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Area residents and visitors are invited once again to send in photos of the Woodland in the City Squirrels to be chosen and placed in the 2023 squirrel calendar. The Woodland in the City (Woodland) committee and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) are sponsoring this photo contest.

