HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Tuesday announced it will host nearly 60, guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort.

Designed to promote a healthy start in the new year, these hikes offer families an opportunity to begin rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on Jan. 1.

