Wanted — creative folks with a plan for four seasons of adventure to lease 700 acres of state park in Potter County to breathe life back into Denton Hill State Park.
On Friday, State Parks Director John Hallas announced the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is seeking proposals for a four-season recreation adventure center concession at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County.
“The department is seeking a concessionaire to lease approximately 700 acres and work with DCNR to create a year-round recreational operation,” Hallas said. “DCNR believes with infrastructure improvements and the right partner, Denton Hill will become an attraction that brings additional visitors to the Pennsylvania Wilds region in all four seasons.”
Hallas believes in Denton Hill, and so does the state — to the tune of about $13 million.
Denton Hill includes a downhill ski area that has been closed since the winter of 2014. A master plan completed in 2018 included recommendations to rebrand the ski lodge as an “Adventure Center,” which is more applicable as an operational hub for four-season operations of expanded activities and services beyond traditional downhill skiing. DCNR is committing $10 million in capital improvements to support the rehabilitation of park recreational infrastructure.
“That’s actually the construction commitment that we’ve estimated,” Hallas told The Era. “The full investment will be closer to $13 million. It will involve design, contracting and contingency fees we need to have.
“It’s a significant Commonwealth investment,” he said.
The DCNR sought concessionaires before; no one bit.
“The first time we put this out, it was really narrowly written,” Hallas explained of the proposal. “The way it was created, the solicitation, both from the operations and financial aspect, recruitment was for a traditional downhill skiing operation.”
The challenges of skiing operation, the risks associated with it, the start-up costs — “all those items and where we were economically in the state as well as nationally, we weren’t able to bring in a traditional downhill ski operator. Some of it was timing and some of it was really narrowly written.”
Hallas is hopeful that this time will prove successful.
“While we certainly want that downhill ski operation to be provided, we are requesting greater latitude for the proposer on what else they could bring to bear,” he said.
As for what that could be, well, Denton Hill is on U.S. Route 6 in the Pennsylvania Wilds, right by the trailhead for the Billy Lewis Trail System. Outdoor recreation opportunities abound.
“We hope the proposals that come in only capitalize on it,” Hallas said. “The PA Wilds is growing year by year, which leverages into making this an appealing opportunity.”
Because Denton Hill is a state park, the DCNR has authority to determine what activities take place there. “It needs to be in alignment with our mission,” he said, explaining it can’t be something that would damage the resources present.
The DCNR has had a Midas touch in the PA Wilds, creating tourism gems like Kinzua Bridge State Park and Elk Country Visitors Center.
“We have a track record in the commonwealth DCNR of investments in the Wilds that are incredibly popular and important from a stewardship standpoint and an economic investment standpoint,” he said. “I have to believe the investments that we make now at Denton Hill will have that same impact and effect.”
Having a year-round “adventure center” in Potter County would be a tremendous boon to the region.
State Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint, said he’s hopeful that creative proposals will be received this time around. “I’ve been one of the people that keeps pushing DCNR to seek proposals,” he said. “We’ll see what we get.”
The design phase of this project will coincide with the award of a concession lease agreement. DCNR intends that the selected concessionaire will help identify and prioritize improvements during the design process. DCNR’s website contains information on available state park concession opportunities. The Denton Hill request is SFP# 2022-BSP-01.
Interested parties are strongly encouraged to attend the virtual pre-proposal meeting on Oct. 25 and one of two scheduled site visits on Oct. 26 and Nov. 1. For more information about the pre-proposal meeting, site visits, or solicitation, contact RA-parkconcessions@pa.gov.
Proposals must be received in a sealed envelope no later than Jan. 6, 2023. DCNR will begin reviewing proposals on Jan. 11, 2023.
Denton Hill State Park is located along Route 6 in Ulysses Township, Potter County, in the Pennsylvania Wilds. The park was developed by DCNR as a specialized ski area in the early 1950s. All permanent infrastructure at Denton Hill is owned by DCNR and is in need of major rehabilitation and modernization to bring it to acceptable industry standards.
Find more information about the Denton Hill State Park master plan on DCNR’s website.