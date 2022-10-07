Ski Denton

The former Ski Denton was operated at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County until 2014.

Wanted — creative folks with a plan for four seasons of adventure to lease 700 acres of state park in Potter County to breathe life back into Denton Hill State Park.

On Friday, State Parks Director John Hallas announced the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is seeking proposals for a four-season recreation adventure center concession at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County.

