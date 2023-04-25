One lane of the Davis Street bridge in Bradford is closed for the foreseeable future because of structural deficiencies found during a recent inspection.
While the northbound lane will be closed, there will be an alternating traffic pattern for the southbound lane. There is a 29-ton weight restriction on the remaining portion of the bridge as well, explained Chris Lucco, Bradford city administrator.
A press release from city officials stated, “The inspection, conducted by Benesch, a (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) contractor, revealed that a portion of the previously installed steel stiffeners in the northbound lane show significant signs of deterioration. These issues pose a potential safety hazard to motorists.”
Lucco said city officials were surprised that closure was recommended.
“Usually it goes in stages,” he said, adding it was inspected in 2021, “they reduce the weight limit first.”
In this case, officials had the 1959 bridge on the list for replacement, but PennDOT hadn’t made any recommendations about reducing the weight the last time the bridge was inspected.
Can it be fixed, or must it be replaced?
“There’s just not enough material there to strengthen up that side,” Lucco said, explaining the entire bridge has to be replaced. “It would be nearly as expensive to repair” as it would be to replace it.
“We’re going to try to find the funding to replace the whole bridge,” he said. There’s a program through the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission wherein the federal government funds the majority of a project, the state pays some and the municipality is left to pay 5%.
“That’s what was used with the Forman Street bridge,” Lucco said. “North Central rates priorities for funding. We know this was on their list but we don’t know where. We know this will push it up in priority.”
However, that doesn’t mean that replacement would start anytime soon. There’s plenty of red tape before that step is reached.
“Even if it were funded tomorrow, with engineering, design, construction, etc., we’d be very fortunate to get this off the ground next year,” Lucco said. “Elm Street bridge was probably three years in the planning phase and it wasn’t closed down.”
The Kennedy Street bridge was closed for five years, three of which were planning for the bridge replacement.
On Davis Street, temporary barricades were erected on Monday. The bridge, which is 39 feet wide and 83 feet long and will now have a 29-ton weight limit, should be able to accommodate school buses and garbage trucks.
The Bradford City Fire Department’s tower truck won’t be able to use the bridge, but the rest of the fleet can. Lucco added, “Fortunately Kennedy Street is like a tenth of a mile away. There’s a very quick work-around for that.”
As of Monday afternoon, he had yet to speak to officials with DuBrook (which had been Bisett’s) ready-mix concrete supplier, which is just north of the bridge.
“It’s going to impact some local traffic for DuBrook,” Lucco said. “That would be the only commercial building beyond the bridge.”
Hanley Park is on the northern side of the bridge, but Lucco reminded that people will be able to access it by the alternating traffic pattern across the bridge, or to come in from the Williams Street side.
“Hopefully with all the infrastructure funding being released, we’ll get it funded soon.”