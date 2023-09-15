Mention stepping, and the rhythmic stomping and clapping from movies such as “Stomp the Yard” and “Drumline” come to mind. But stepping is often more than what’s seen on the widescreen and the audience at Bromeley Family Theater on the Pitt-Bradford campus experienced it firsthand Wednesday.
StepAfrika!, hailing from Washington, D.C., by way of Johannesburg, South Africa, stepped into Bradford and introduced the community to something they won’t soon forget. Parents brought their children, staff and faculty attended, students from the college took to their seats to create a varied audience of many generations. Comments from the crowd as they took their seats included, “Great turnout,” and from one of the parents with young children, “It’s an experience we don’t get often and it’s a school night, but we had to come. We will deal with it tomorrow.”
In the lobby prior to the show, Pitt-Bradford’s own step team, the Diamond Steppers, were the perfect front group with just the right amount of energy and power to get the crowd pumped with their bellowing voices, rhythmic clapping and stomping soles.
The headliners showed off traditional stepping, contemporary stepping and South African gumboot dance. And an educational history lesson preceded the company’s Zulu tribute. Dancers in each performance showcased elements of a variety styles of dance remixed and commingled into their routines.
The performances were powerful, energetic, fun, loud, colorful, educational, interactive, exciting, precise but also loose, choreographed and expressive, unified and individualized, tribal and communal — the show and its performers were a fabulous blend of life and art. The self-titled work StepAfrika!, incorporates traditional African dances and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive artistic experience. In addition to dance, the performers integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation.
A memorable part of the evening for many Bradfordians was when the cast brought up volunteers and taught them how to step. The new steppers became the Unity Step Team and within moments the new crew learned at least five components to a routine. The audience was in awe of the Unity Step Team, laughing and cheering them on the entire time.
Step is not one style of dance, at least not for StepAfrika!
A more intimate conversation with Mfon Akpan, artistic director of StepAfrika!, on Thursday, explained more about the origins of the fraternities and sororities, and the unique style of stepping. “Step Afrika! incorporates many different styles of dance, and there are many different styles of stepping. We like to mold feminine and masculine with power and energy and blend it all into the company of dancers,” Akpan explained.
Traditional stepping came from collegiate step traditions practiced by men and women all across the United States. Akpan describes the Divine Nine, a group of five frats and four sororities of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities and how stepping was a way of communicating and socializing.
“It started as a simple line or circle with chants. Pop culture helped develop it more and then boys were coming back from war and a militaristic element developed. It is still growing,” Akpan said. She added that stepping is in churches and music videos and little kids are stepping, where before it was only fraternities and sororities on college campuses.
The program from Wednesday’s show noted one of the performers is a member of a latino fraternity. Akpan explained, “Stepping is not something we hold as our own. It is something we share with others. It’s spreading cross-culturally, which is great.”
Akpan also educated the small audience about the Stono Rebellion of North Carolina in September 1739. Though it was not successful, she said, the fight to freedom may have actually been the birth of the artform now known as stepping. In the rebellion, 20 enslaved men attempted to go from South Carolina to Florida and along the way a drumbeat called others to assist in the fight. However, according to Akpan, in 1740 the Negro Act banned the use of the drum and other things, which signaled a change in Black communication.
“They turned their bodies into drums,” Akpan said. She demonstrated the “hambone” where she slapped her knees and hands at alternating patterns to create distinct rhythm, but said this is not step. She told of the “ring shout” at the praise house, where the main speaker would knock on the floor of a small building with a long stick and the people would march in a counter-clockwise ring around him clapping their hands, creating a different rhythm. “These are percussive traditions that date back to the 1700s. But there is not a piece of paper that says step started at this or that place in this or that year by any particular person, just like any other artform, step developed over time,” Akpan added.
Education is deeply important to the dance company, both in learning and in educating others, Akpan said as she was wrapping up the discussion. All the dancers have degrees and many of them are not in dance or even the arts. Akpan’s degrees are in advanced sciences including her graduate degree. The performers were step team members in the sororities and fraternities; however, academics always came first, she said. Part of Step Afrika! is its Arts Education which included programs in the Washington area but also its virtual programming, YouTube videos and performances like the one Wednesday.
And, StepAfrika! has officially been nominated for the Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Performing Arts! Cast your vote before 5 p.m. today, at dcmayorsartsawards.com for the 38th annual Mayor’s Arts Awards, presented by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, to be held Sept. 28.
StepAfrika! was founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams as an exchange program with the Soweto Dance Theatre of Johannesburg. It has performed at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and as part of Juneteenth celebrations at the White House. In February, StepAfrika! became the first dance company to be inducted into the National Association of Campus Activities’ Hall of Fame.
To learn more about StepAfrika! visit https://www.stepafrika.org/