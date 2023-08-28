AUSTIN — The 21st Annual Austin Dam Show delivered an amazing lineup of musical acts over the course of three days — the audience was already talking about next year — despite the tragic event Saturday.
Fans from across the country and Canada were surprised by the talent of the musicians as well as the beauty of the venue. A family from New Jersey was in attendance for the first time. They couldn’t believe how serene the area was and how everyone at the festival acted like family toward each other.
“We had heard about this (the festival) before, but hadn’t made it in for it. So glad we were able to come this year. It is gorgeous out here,” they said. Their son, Simon, seemed to have the time of his life — dancing to every song, creating huge bubbles with some of the other audience members and exchanging contact information with others he had just met.
From Thursday afternoon through Saturday night, the Austin Dam Memorial Park has been rockin’ through the ages with tributes played to some of the most iconic and most recognized musical groups across the spectrum. From Elton John and Grateful Dead, Bad Religion and CCR, to Fleetwood Mac and Weezer; and so many more. Twenty bands in three days. The audience agreed it was an awesome show this year.
Fans were dancing in their seats and at the front of the stage from the time the music started until the wee hours of the morning. The final headliners for the event were Doubtfull, with a tribute to No Doubt. The lead singer had every girl, yes, girl, up on their feet, singing with her throughout the entire set. It was a sharp contrast to the previous evening with Yinz N Roses (Guns and Roses) and The Four Horsemen (Metallica). Organizers said they try to make sure the show always has something for everyone.
And when there was a lull in the music, the audience ventured to the craft vendors and food stations, where patrons were licking their lips in anticipation. And when the music ended, sometimes well into the morning hours, the trek to the camps commenced.
The campsites, always an interesting display, were fun and creative. One looked like a Civil War encampment, another repurposed a small horse trailer into a camper, others had teepees or hammocks rather than tents.
The common comment among the multi-generational audience was that they had a great time, despite the Pennsylvania State Police investigation into the death of Shae Ebner, the drummer from High Pines band, on Saturday.
“It wasn’t part of the event. It just happened at the event,” said one couple.
Organizers for the Austin Dam Show added that Ebner’s death would leave no mark on the band or its reputation with the show. They were invited back with a hug from the event staff.