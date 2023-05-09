KANE — A Cyclone man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly breaking into a woman’s house in Mount Jewett, assaulting her and causing damage inside the residence.
Lucas Fowler, 19, of 600 Bingham Road, is charged with three counts of burglary, first-degree felonies; one count of strangulation and three counts of criminal trespass, second-degree felonies; three counts of criminal trespass, third-degree felonies; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, first-degree misdemeanors; simple assault and five counts of criminal mischief, all second-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, the allegations took place between 11:08 p.m. Thursday and 4:40 a.m. Friday at a residence on East Main Street in Mount Jewett. State police were called to respond to an active domestic incident at the address, with a neighbor calling because he could hear people screaming at each other. The male fled the scene after the neighbor called police, the complaint stated.
The victim said Fowler had been at her home and she told him he had to leave. He became irate and an argument began. He left and she locked the doors. He then attempted to enter through the back door of the residence, and when he couldn’t, he began to break a window and climbed through. A physical altercation began between the victim and Fowler as she continued to tell him to get out of her residence, the complaint stated.
The two “went to the ground” and Fowler put her in a headlock and choked her. He then left the residence, and she ran upstairs to hide with her child. She could hear Fowler inside the residence breaking things before he went upstairs and attempted to break the door down, the complaint stated. The victim told police Fowler came and left her residence three times, taking her phone and leaving at a high rate of speed the final time.
Fowler was arraigned Friday before District Judge David Engman and remanded to jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.