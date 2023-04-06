The Good Friday Cross Walk will be held again this year by the Bradford Area Ministerium, from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday.
“Good Friday is the day Christians commemorate the death of Jesus Christ on the cross — a death that we believe atoned for the sins of the world. Since the first century, Christians have walked the Via Dolorosa, the Way of Suffering also called the Way of the Cross, through Jerusalem, stopping at 14 Stations to read scripture and pray. The practice was brought to other nations as the Christian faith spread and it is now common practice for Christians of many different denominations to spend noon until 3 p.m. on Good Friday (the hours that the Bible says Jesus was actually on the cross) in special devotion and prayer,” said Rev. Stacey Fussell.
Here in Bradford, the Christian churches observe the tradition by joining together to sing hymns, read scripture, pray and hear meditations — processing through the community going to different churches for each stop.
Each stop will last approximately 20 minutes with meditations offered by seven different area pastors using this year’s theme of the Sounds of Good Friday.
This year’s Cross Walk will begin at St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church at noon, where the meditation will be “The Sound of the Soldiers” and the speaker will be Fussell. From there, the group will travel to the First Presbyterian Church, where services begin at 12:25 p.m. with the Rev. John Jacquel and the meditation “The Sound of the Cock Crow.”
The next stop in the Stations of the Cross will be the First United Methodist Church, where services begin at 12:50 p.m. with John Kearns, Authorized Lay Worship Leader, and the meditation “The Sound of Falling Silver.”
The Church of the Ascension is the next stop, where services begin at 1:20 p.m. with Pastor Bill Waterman and the meditation “The Sound of the Crowd’s Roar.”
At 1:50 p.m., services will begin at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Jim Lenaway and the meditation “The Sound of the Hammer and Nails.”
At 2:15 p.m., services will begin at B-Free Church with Pastor Zoe Hatcher with the meditation “The Sound of the Earth Shaking.”
The final Station will be Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, where services begin at 2:40 p.m. with Major David Means and the meditation “The Sound of the Rolling Tombstone.”
Everyone is invited to take part in this shared experience of faith. Feel free to drop in for just a few stops or to participate in the entire three-hour program as able.
Donations will be accepted at each stop and will support the Bradford Ministerium Scholarship for a Bradford Area High School graduate.