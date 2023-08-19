Near the end of August, folks will head over to Crook Farm and drop some tunes that will keep feet tapping, hands clapping and people dancing.
It’s Crooktop 2023, set Thursday to Sunday, a weekend of Old Time Country Music, camping, music, relaxing, jamming, gathering with friends — and did we mention making music?
It’s a laid-back event, more so than usual. Organizer Howard Blumenthal said, “There is no formal schedule of events this year.”
It’s all about stress-free singing, music making and relaxing.
“Thursday evening will be a Country Jam in the bank building,” he said. “Multiple jam and song tents will be open all weekend. All musical events will be solely driven by the musicians.”
There will be camping, in a very informal setup. No registration is required. Blumenthal said small campers and tents may camp behind the Farmhouse in the wooded area, where there’s lots of shade. Large RVs may park in the field next to the Farm.
A donation is appreciated for camping, with a minimum suggested donation of $25, which goes directly to the Bradford Landmark Society.
“It’s ‘rough’ camping. There is a shower and a bathroom with running water in the Bank Building that will be open all weekend,” Blumenthal said. “PortaPotties are set up near the camping area.”
While there’s no formal schedule, attendees can offer workshops if they are so inclined. A workshop tent will be available where people can sign up.
Impromptu jam sessions are encouraged around the grounds all weekend. There will be jam tents open all day on Saturday and Sunday. “You are invited to bring an instrument and your voice and join in playing or singing, or just come to listen,” Blumenthal said. “Music will be Bluegrass, Old Time, Folk, Country, etc., depending on the musicians who arrive.”
There will be a song tent, too. “This is where acoustic musicians playing Old Time, American Folk, Bluegrass and Country Songs can gather to share a song. So bring your instrument, your voice, your songs and your ears and join the fun at the Song Tent.”
Saturday evening will be a potluck dinner, and Sunday morning will be a gospel sing-around at 10:30 a.m. “Everyone is welcome,” he said. “Bring an instrument, your voice and your favorite gospel song, join in or just come to listen. We’ll sit in a big circle, sing and play your favorite gospel songs.”