Republican candidates for 25th District Senate seat

John "Herm" Suplizio

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Michelle Henry announced today that the City Manager for the City of DuBois and Executive Director of the DuBois Area United Way, John “Herm” Suplizio, was arrested on charges related to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from public accounts.

Suplizio, 62, of Clearfield County, allegedly committed $620,815 in fraudulent transactions, using funds from city bank accounts and the Dubois Area United Way account to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble. The majority of the funds came from accounts for Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, for which Suplizio and his secretary were the sole signatories.

Tags

Local & Social