SMETHPORT — A Smethport man is in McKean County Jail for mutiple felony counts alleging the repeated sexual assault of a child.
Robert Allen Tanner, 50, has been charged by Lewis Run-based state police with two counts of rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and two counts of statutory sexual assault, all first-degree felonies; two counts of other related charges, second-degree felonies; endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13, third-degree felonies; two counts each of endangering the welfare of a children and indecent assault of a person less than 13, first-degree misdemeanors; and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16, second-degree misdemeanors.
The complaint charges Tanner with crimes against a juvenile from Sept. 26, 2021 to Feb. 23, 2023.
The case was initiated by a ChildLine report that a juvenile disclosed that Tanner had touched him inappropriately multiple times when he was 8 or 9. The victim told the investigator that Tanner had done things that “grown ups do” to him, the criminal complaint stated.
Tanner was arraigned late Monday before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to McKean County Jail on $300,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 18.
A warrant had been issued for Tanner’s arrest on Aug. 31.