A Smethport man has been charged with making threats and assaulting a woman in a domestic incident at his home that allegedly began on Sunday.
Joseph A. Watson, 56, of Wolf Run Road, is charged with terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, the female victim said Watson returned to his residence on Sunday “in a very irritated state.” She was cooking, and he went to the kitchen and began yelling at her, shoved her into the refrigerator and said “if she does not quit pushing his buttons things will get worse for her,” the complaint stated.
She felt threatened, and went outside to sleep in her vehicle. When her vehicle ran out of gas at 2:40 a.m., she went back in the home to sleep because Watson was asleep. However, he woke her up at 6 a.m., “hovering over her threatening her.” As she tried to leave the residence again, Watson told her he would “chop her up and make sure no one would be able to find her,” and also said he would slit her throat, the complaint stated.
Watson was arraigned Monday afternoon before District Judge Bill Todd and released on $15,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 23 in McKean County Central Court.