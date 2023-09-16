The long arm of the law swept through Bradford on Thursday, rounding up more than 15 people on warrants, as wanted fugitives or on criminal charges.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer made the announcement Friday afternoon, along with photos for four people who were apprehended.
Tabrois Baity, 44, of Cheektowaga, N.Y., was charged with possession with intent to deliver, a felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Shaffer explained the charges against him.
On routine patrol, “Officer Joshua Frederoski observed a traffic violation of a vehicle. Following his initial investigation, he requested the assistance of McKean County Detective canine Rigby, who alerted on the presence of narcotics within the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a little more than a quarter of a pound of suspected cocaine — believed to be possessed with the intent to distribute in Bradford.”
Baity, the driver, was arrested and arraigned before on-call District Judge David Engman and jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Marvin Baskerville, 56, of Bradford, was apprehended on an arrest warrant for possession with intent to deliver, a felony; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
He was arraigned Thursday night before Engman and remanded to jail on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on Sept. 21.
Christopher Pringle was apprehended. He’s wanted in Chautauqua County, N.Y., for possession with intent to deliver.
Allison Hassek was apprehended. She’s wanted by state parole.
Shaffer said the “saturation patrol” included her office, McKean County detectives and Drug Task Force, agents with the attorney general’s office, McKean County Adult Probation, McKean County Sheriff’s Department, Bradford Township police, state police, state parole, Homeland Security, Warren County Detective, City of St. Marys Police Department, Emporium Borough Police Department, Clarion Borough Police Department and K9s with McKean County Detective K9 Unit, City of Bradford K9, and Warren County Detective K9 joining City of Bradford Police.
They were assisted by McKean County Emergency Services, McKean County 911 Center, McKean County Jail and Foster Township.
“The purpose of the detail was to pursue drug offenses and locate those intending to deliver drugs as well as to locate individuals wanted on outstanding warrants or wanted for extradition,” Shaffer said. She explained McKean County law enforcement has partnered with state agencies and law enforcement from neighboring counties over the last year for similar details as a way to pool resources and make a big impact in a concentrated area. In McKean County, similar details were held previously in Bradford City and Kane within the last year.
“City of Bradford Police reached out requesting to host another detail as an effective law enforcement tool to both apprehend offenders and to act as a deterrent to others,” she said. “Officers developed a plan over the last two weeks to identify the goals for the detail and available law enforcement resources in the form of officers and other resources.”
The importance of routine patrols was highlighted as well. Some recent notable arrests were the result of officers on routine patrol such as when enforcing the vehicle code.
The saturation patrol yielded drug arrests, apprehension of wanted fugitives and other matters, some resulting in suspects being taken to the McKean County Jail and others being released who will receive charges in the mail. The detail went into the early morning hours Friday.
Shaffer commented, “These special details will continue to occur in McKean County as well as neighboring counties because we see the benefit of joint collaboration and we are appreciative of each agency’s cooperation with us. When the City of Bradford requested this second detail after seeing the value of the multi-agency response in the first detail, we received a great response to our request for officers — both from local officers and from state agencies as well. Most of these officers drove over an hour to be here and stayed into the late evening to help us. These details are only successful with a large, concentrated effort. I cannot thank them enough.”
She said additional drug arrests are also pending.
To report suspected illegal drug activity, contact the McKean County Drug Task Force at the District Attorney’s Office at (814) 887-3312 or MckeanDA.org.