Sabinsville man in Potter Co. jail on firearm charges
COUDERSPORT — The Pennsylvania State Police, Coudersport, received information pertaining to an individual in Hector Township who was not to possess firearms.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 11:46 am
Sabinsville man in Potter Co. jail on firearm charges
COUDERSPORT — The Pennsylvania State Police, Coudersport, received information pertaining to an individual in Hector Township who was not to possess firearms.
According to the police report, Howard Foulkrod, 47, of Sabinsville, was taken into custody and charged with Persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms 69 counts — misdemeanor 1.
Troopers secured search warrants after receiving information that Foulkrod had firearms at his residence on Haines Road, between December 14 and 20, 2022. Numerous firearms were seized as a result of executing the search warrants.
Foulkrod was arraigned before District Judge, Chris Kalacinski, and committed to the Potter County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Overturned vehicle accident, charges pending
COUDERSPORT — Pennsylvania State Police from the barracks in Coudersport responded to a one vehicle accident at 3:19 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022 on State Route 46 east of Prosser Hollow Road in Potter County.
According to the accident report, Erick R. Ridley Jr., 39, of Harrisburg, was traveling west when he lost control of the vehicle. The car traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch, and overturned.
Ridley, who was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association to UPMC Cole with suspected minor injuries.
Charges of driving at a safe speed are pending investigation, per the report.
Pedestrian
struck by vehicle
COUDERSPORT — A Shinglehouse teenager was transported to the hospital after being struck by an SUV in Sharon Township, Potter County, according to the Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport.
Troopers responded to State Route 44 west of Fairground Road at 6:59 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Robin L. Putnam, 76, of Bolivar, N.Y., had been traveling north when he struck an unnamed 17 year old, male, from Shinglehouse, who had been reportedly standing in the roadway.
According to the police report, the street lights and other sources of ambient lights are not prevalent in the area of the collision and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, including a camo coat.
Putnam’s vehicle struck the pedestrian and traveled approximately 90 feet before coming to a final stop on the shoulder of the roadway.
The pedestrian was transported by the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association to Olean General Hospital in Olean, N.Y. for treatment of injuries, of which the severity was not known.
