About one-tenth of the amount of money the federal government alleges the Hvizdzak brothers bilked out of investors is being turned over to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
In a motion filed in federal court last week by attorneys with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, a judge was asked to temporarily lift the asset freeze on Shane and Sean Hvizdzak to transfer $3.23 million from bankrupt Bittrex to the court registry to protect the money for the victims in the case.
The brothers, Shane, 34, of Bradford, and Sean, 36, of St. Marys, allegedly operated a cryptocurrency hedge fund scheme. The pair allegedly bilked investors out of approximately $31 million, saying it was being invested in digital assets and fabricating statements saying the investments were earning huge returns. The two allegedly put the assets in their personal accounts and moved it outside the U.S.
Bittrex is a crypto exchange where some assets were being held. The company is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, and permitting the transfer of $3,230,276.80 to the court’s registry “will allow the court to secure investor funds and protect investor assets,” the SEC’s motion read.
Judge W. Scott Hardy approved.
The brothers and the corporate entities through which they were doing business — High Street Capital, Hvizdzak Capital Management and High Street Capital Partners — were cited in June 2020 by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and indicted in August 2021.
The SEC case is under a temporary stay while the criminal case proceeds. During that stay, the investigation into attempting to locate more investor funds has been ongoing, albeit unsuccessfully.
“The SEC contends that at least $24 million in additional investor funds entrusted to the defendants remain missing,” a note in a memorandum by Hardy stated. “The SEC now represents that it has not located any additional investor assets despite completing its search after undertaking diligent efforts.”
The criminal cases against the brothers are on hold to allow the attorneys to examine all the evidence in the cases and prepare a defense.