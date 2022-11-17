A Kane man is in jail on $1 million bail for allegedly selling another man fentanyl, leading to an overdose death.

Paul Robert McMahon, 28, of Kane, but who was already incarcerated on other charges, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony; three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies; three counts of criminal use of a communications facility, third-degree misdemeanors; one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos