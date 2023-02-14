GALETON — As part of an ongoing burglary investigation, Pennsylvania State Police from Coudersport executed a search warrant on Bingham Center Road in Bingham Township, Potter County at 8:33 a.m. Jan. 31. As a result, four individuals, all of North Bingham, were arrested and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Kalacinski.
According to the police, the search resulted in recovering various stolen items, an illegally possessed firearm, a set of brass knuckles, illegal drugs, and various types of drug paraphernalia.
Adam Preston Johnson, 40, is currently in Potter County prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, on the following charges: possession of firearm prohibited, first-degree felony; receiving stolen property, marijuana-small amount personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia — all misdemeanors.
Johnson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m., Feb. 27.
Raymond Claude Tomb, 38, is currently in Potter County prison in lieu of $30,000 bail, on a felony charge for receiving stolen property as well as misdemeanor charges for making repairs, selling, etc. on offensive weapons, marijuana-small amount personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tomb is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 11:15 a.m., Feb. 27.
Amber Lou Lynn Cornell, 31, will wait until 10:00 a.m., March 10 for a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor charges of marijuana-small amount personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10 at 10:30 a.m. for Joanne Lee Cowburn.
Cowburn, 52, was charged with misdemeanor counts of marijuana-small amount personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
All four hearings are scheduled before Kalacinski.