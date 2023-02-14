GALETON — As part of an ongoing burglary investigation, Pennsylvania State Police from Coudersport executed a search warrant on Bingham Center Road in Bingham Township, Potter County at 8:33 a.m. Jan. 31. As a result, four individuals, all of North Bingham, were arrested and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Kalacinski.

According to the police, the search resulted in recovering various stolen items, an illegally possessed firearm, a set of brass knuckles, illegal drugs, and various types of drug paraphernalia.

