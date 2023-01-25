KANE — A former Kane man has been charged with selling the fentanyl that cost another man his life in August.

Michael Cunningham, 35 — Lewis Run-based state police said his current address is unknown — is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; and recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.

