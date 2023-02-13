An Olean, N.Y. man is in the McKean County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail following an arraignment Sunday with Magisterial District Judge Dom Cercone.
Christopher W. Horton, 36, was charged by Bradford City Police.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
An Olean, N.Y. man is in the McKean County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail following an arraignment Sunday with Magisterial District Judge Dom Cercone.
Christopher W. Horton, 36, was charged by Bradford City Police.
According to the criminal complaint, at 2:21 a.m. on Sunday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling without lights on in the area of Barbour and South Center streets in Bradford City.
According to the criminal complaint, Horton drove his truck past a parked, but attended, patrol on Barbour Street. The officer reported that the truck did not have its tail lights illuminated. The officer drove up behind the truck and turned on his overhead lights, but Horton made no attempt to stop.
The report stated that Horton’s vehicle turned onto North Bennett Street. The officer reported sounding the siren on his patrol car. Horton’s vehicle did not stop; it continued and turned onto West Washington Street. Horton reportedly parked the truck in the rear parking area of The City Line, before exiting the vehicle.
Officers reported that a male exited the vehicle through the driver’s side door and took off running through backyards in the direction of Poplin Avenue. The officer engaged in a foot pursuit after giving a description of the driver, the report stated.
Horton attempted to jump a fence in the backyard of a residence but failed, according to police, and when he turned around, he identified himself to the officer.
Police indicated that during arrest, they noted Horton had the smell of alcohol and took him back to the station’s holding facility after he refused to submit to a blood draw. They also reported that during questioning later, Horton’s eyes were glassy and the alcohol odor was still present.
Horton’s driver’s license for Pennsylvania was reported as suspended for DUI related offenses, according to the criminal complaint.
He is held on the following charges: fleeing or attempting to elude officer, felony-3; evading arrest or detention on foot, misdemeanor-2; and summary counts for traffic violations.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the McKean County Courthouse.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.