A homeless Bradford man known as “Ghost” was arraigned Tuesday night for robbing a man at knife point when the man was entering his East Main Street apartment.

Walter Lee Dennis Jr., 46, was charged with robbery with immediate fear of injury, a second-degree felony; possession of a weapon, theft and receiving stolen property, all first-degree misdemeanors; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

