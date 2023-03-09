A homeless Bradford man known as “Ghost” was arraigned Tuesday night for robbing a man at knife point when the man was entering his East Main Street apartment.
Walter Lee Dennis Jr., 46, was charged with robbery with immediate fear of injury, a second-degree felony; possession of a weapon, theft and receiving stolen property, all first-degree misdemeanors; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 246 E. Main St. for a reported robbery and made contact with the victim, who had just arrived home. The victim said when he entered his lower apartment door, a black male, later identified as Dennis, approached him from behind and placed a knife in his back, demanding money.
The victim said Dennis then fled his residence with $40 of his money, and went to the Kwik Fill on East Main Street. Officers received information on his whereabouts, and located Dennis walking on High Street and East Avenue a short time later. Dennis was taken into custody and searched. Officers found a 7-plus-inch fixed blade knife, multiple cell phones, drug paraphernalia, $34 and multiple packaged drugs that appeared to be packaged for sale, the complaint stated.
He was arraigned before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to McKean County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on March 16.