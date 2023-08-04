SMETHPORT — A Bradford man was arraigned Thursday for allegedly attacking a man whose car struck his residence Monday morning.
Johnny W. Krouse, 29, of 193 W. Washington St., lower, is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief.
According to the criminal complaint, Bradford City Police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Washington Street for a report of an assault and a vehicle striking a house. Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with the victim, who said he was assaulted by Krouse. The back window and passenger side front window of the vehicle were broken, and damage was observed on the front of the vehicle, the complaint stated.
Officers went back to Krouse’s residence where the incident occurred, but Krouse denied any involvement in the damage to the vehicle or the injuries to the victim. After speaking to witnesses, police determined a physical fight took place between the victim and Krouse, which included Krouse breaking the windows on the vehicle. The victim had visible injuries, police said.
Krouse was arraigned before on-call District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Aug. 10.