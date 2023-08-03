Officers lined up Wednesday, flat against the building at 20 Congress St., rifles at the ready, waiting for the signal.
And it’s on — “GO! GO! GO!”
Officers flooded into the building, searching for the “bad guy” for warrant service.
The “bad guy” here was a volunteer from the Special Operations Response Team at Federal Correctional Institution at McKean. The officers were with Bradford City Police. In total, about 20 men took part in the training session held Wednesday at vacant buildings, owned by the city, at 20 Congress St.
“We got together with the FCI SORT team, and we did entry training,” Police Chief Mike Ward explained Wednesday afternoon, after a long, hot day wearing full police gear, practicing entry and making safe arrests. “It’s just to keep our skills fresh. We worked on team-building. We had some new guys on the team.”
Training sessions like this will help the officers get used to working together in tense situations.
“We stay prepared for things,” Ward said.
Describing the training, the chief said, “Essentially we would have a subject inside that played the role of a bad guy, the person we were trying to execute the warrant on.”
Two of the SORT members played the “bad guys” for this training. One took it a step further and volunteered for a scary confrontation.
“One of the FCI guys was gracious enough to put the dog-bite suit on,” Ward said. “We did scenarios with Duke making apprehension inside the building. Duke did a great job.”
With a laugh, the chief added, “The man said he was glad he had the suit.”
There’s a required amount of training each year that Duke has to maintain, and Ward said the department tries to go above and beyond that for the K9 and his partner, Sgt. Seth Shephard.
“We try to keep their skills sharp,” Ward said.
Overall, while the training exercise was a lot of hard work, the officers had fun.
“It was a very good experience,” the chief said. “We enjoyed it. It was a very good team-building exercise. We look forward to working with the SORT Team again.”
Calling the team “very well trained,” Ward said the officers were quite knowledgeable and a real asset to the exercise.
“We will have additional training like this in the near future,” he said.
He had opened up the training opportunity to the department for officers to sign up, and about half of them did.
“It was very good. I couldn’t have asked for a better day,” he said.
The chief talked a bit about what took place during the training exercise, and said that police had let the public know in advance to expect the police presence and noise during the event.
“With training like this, when we’re giving a lot of loud commands, we want to give ourselves space so we’re not creating” confusion, concern or panic for the public, he said.
“We’re always looking for places and opportunities to train,” Ward said. Training in various buildings is beneficial, as no two places are alike. “Every time we go into a place for a warrant, it’s different.”
Referring to the training exercise, the chief said, “Overall this is a public way for us to be proactive and always stay one step ahead. And provide these guys with the best training we can so these guys can be safe — and go home safe at the end of the day.”