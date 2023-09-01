Cricket Wireless has opened a new location in Bradford, on the corner of East Main Street and Foster Brook Boulevard (the old Mattress Store location, next to Monroe Auto & Tire Center), at 1030 East Main St.
During its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, representatives handed out backpacks, had spin-the-wheel and other activities. During the past two months, staff have been turning this Bradford location into a showroom for its customers. Cricket is eager to contribute more to the community and participated in the Back to School Rally earlier this month, officials said.
The company has additional locations in Warren and Titusville with hopes of two more locations in the future, and can be found in multiple states including Ohio, New Jersey, New York and other areas of Pennsylvania.
The Bradford location will participate in the Chamber Gift Certificate program.
Cricket Wireless offers cell phones and unlimited data plans with no contracts or credit checks. To learn more about plans and coverage, call (814) 363-0304.