OLEAN, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation board of directors has announced that long-time Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit plans to retire Sept. 1.

Buchheit was the Foundation’s first full-time executive director when she began in December 2010, according to CRCF board president Lucy Benson.

