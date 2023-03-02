Cousins Trio

Cousins Trio members (from left) Marc Cousins, Abdul-Raman Qadir and Jim Gardner.

 Photo provided

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Cousins Trio will bring its blend of Latin jazz, pop, bossa nova and straight-ahead jazz to St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts in a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10.

This is the seventh presentation in the 2022-2023 Friends of Good Music performance season.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social