Bradford man jailed for alleged sexual assault
Charges including statutory sexual assault have landed a Bradford man in McKean County Jail.
Timothy Kinney, 27, of Kiwanis Court, is charged with two counts of statutory sexual assault — more than 11 years old, first-degree felonies; two counts of aggravated indecent assault, second-degree felonies; and two counts of indecent assault, second-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, between April 1 and May 18, Kinney had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, making her pregnant.
Kinney was arraigned Aug. 29 before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail in lieu of $80,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court Sept. 14.
Traffic stop results in drug charges against Bradford man
A Bradford man will face a preliminary hearing Oct. 2 for charges resulting from a traffic stop near Port Allegany on Aug. 10.
Michael T. Blum, 38, of 253 South Ave., is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, felonies; one count of contraband, a second-degree felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one of possession of a small amount of marijuana and 25 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors; and three traffic summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, Blum’s vehicle was stopped by state police at 3:23 a.m. on U.S. Route 6 near the Port Allegany Borough line. Throughout the course of the ensuing investigation, police found methamphetamine and cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Blum was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs. He was also charged with bringing drugs into the jail.
He was arraigned Aug. 14 and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Bill Todd on Oct. 2.
J’burg man jailed for alleged burglary
KANE — A Johnsonburg man is in McKean County Jail after calling police to admit he broke into another person’s home.
William P. Hale, 24, of 426 Water St. Ext., Apt. B, is charged with burglary, a first-degree felony; strangulation and criminal trespass — break into structure, second-degree felonies; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; criminal mischief — damage property, a third-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Hale called 911 to report that he had broken into an address on Clay Street in the Borough of Kane, the home of an ex-girlfriend, because of a custody issue. He said a physical altercation occurred with the female victim, admitting to police that he had put his hands around her throat, the complaint stated.
The victim told police Hale forced himself into the residence, argued with her, broke her phone and assaulted her, the complaint stated.
Hale was arraigned before District Judge David Engman and remanded to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Sept. 14.