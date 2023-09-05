COUDERSPORT — A Coudersport man has been charged for allegedly shooting a gun outside Vinny’s Bar & Grill on Aug. 17.
Richard J. Hurst, 57, is charged with persons not to possess a firearm, a first-degree felony; firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony; and recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanor.
Coudersport Borough Police said that on Aug. 17, Hurst had been inside Vinny’s when at about 10 p.m., he had an argument with another person. He left, then returned about two hours later in his truck, stuck his arm out the window with a handgun in his hand, and fired it twice. He got out of the truck with the gun, and walked to the stairs to enter the business. Someone at the scene approached and talked him into leaving, police said.
Hurst was arraigned Aug. 26 before District Judge James Hawkins in Coudersport and remanded to Potter County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, which was posted Sept. 1.
A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Sept. 26.