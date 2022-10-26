ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Cordis Ensemble will present its innovative multimedia program “Condition Blue – The Acoustics of Aquatics” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
This is the third presentation in the 2022-2023 Friends of Good Music performance season hosted by the Quick Center.
The program features the dramatic live music of Cordis, creatively affected and enhanced by the boundless properties of water. The music comes to life amidst breathtaking aquatic imagery curated by the National Geographic Society.
“Condition Blue” is part of a multifaceted project the ensemble has embarked on in an effort to raise awareness of Earth and its precious resources.
Cordis is an American progressive chamber music group featuring cimbalom, percussion, cello, guitar and keyboards. Formed in Boston, Mass., in 2010 by Richard Grimes, Andrew Beall and Jeremy Harman, the group initially served as a performance vehicle for Grimes’ compositions.
“I’m so glad we were able to book this innovative ensemble while they’re on their national tour,” said Ludwig Brunner, executive director of the Quick Center. “This is our first multimedia show in our performance series and it promises to be an exciting event for all friends of music and of the environment.”
Single ticket prices for this performance are $20 at full price, $16 for senior citizens and St. Bonaventure employees and $5 for students. For tickets and information, call The Quick Center at (716) 375-2494.