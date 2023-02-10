C.C.C. PIC

Rick Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, left, showed Control Chief Corp. managing partners, from left, Jake Bryner, Tim Bean and Brian Landries, around the new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building. The building’s new electronics lab features workstations with the equipment shown and is named in honor of the company.

 Photo provided by Glenn Melvin

Control Chief Corp. of Bradford has made a gift to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to support the university’s new four-year engineering technology programs and the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.

In appreciation for its gift, the electronics lab is being named for Control Chief Corp. The electronics lab — with its soldering kits, function generators, analog and digital microcontrollers, power supply and oscilloscopes — was a natural choice for the company.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos