SMETHPORT — Recognized by both the Pennsylvania State House and Senate, April 23-29, 2023 has been declared “Conservation District Week.” During this week, the McKean County Conservation District will be holding educational events and meeting with legislators.
Conservation districts are local units of government established under state law to carry out natural resource management programs. Each county has a conservation district office except Philadelphia. Districts work with landowners and local governments to help them manage and protect land and water resources on private and public lands.
Each Conservation District is led by a Board of Directors comprised of local people from all walks of life, including members of the agricultural community. These volunteer directors address conservation concerns in their community. These are your neighbors who are working to prevent pollution in your backyard. That deserves to be celebrated.
“Conservation District Week celebrates and highlights the conservation district’s stewardship of McKean County’s natural resources. Every day the conservation district directors and staff work to ensure there is enough clean water and healthy soil for future generations,” said Sandy Thompson, District Manager of the McKean County Conservation District.