SMETHPORT — Come watch the Fair Queen Candidates perform in the Fair Queen Competition on the Fran De Lancey Mini-Stage at 6 p.m. Friday, after which the 2023-24 Miss McKean County Fair Queen will be crowned. The competition takes place during the 117th McKean County Fair at the McKean County Fairgrounds, 7172 Route 46.
The six-person court of Jaidyn Goodman, Miss Smethport; Sophie Cornelius, Miss Bradford; Kate Parana, Miss Kane; Hailey Farr, Miss Otto-Eldred; and Amber Funk, Miss Port Allegany have been busy working their way through the county.
Following their Get Acquainted Dinner in June with former Miss Bradford and reigning McKean County Fair Queen Kailee Peterson, the girls have made appearances at the Mount Jewett Memorial Library; the district 4-H show; the Kane, Bradford, Port Allegany and Mount Jewett senior centers; the Port Allegany and Bradford rotary clubs; the Bradford Kiwanis Club; and the Fosterbrook Creamery in Bradford.
In July, the ladies spent the evening dancing, singing, speed painting, doing artwork and photography, and even shearing a lamb — in one hour — at the Music on 6 at 6 in Mount Jewett. They also hosted a Princess Tea at the new 4-H Center at the fairgrounds for all the little princesses in the region.
It has been rumored they also had time for a quick game or two of pickleball at some point.
Most recently, the group was seen riding in the Tractor Parade in Smethport and at the Opening Ceremonies of the fair where they took part in the ribbon cutting for the new Memorial Grange Hall. About a week ago, all seven young women participated in the Big 30 Charity Classic football game. They were each announced at the start of the game and enjoyed the best seats in the stadium.
And now it is time to compete for the crown and then move on to the Pennsylvania State competition. But this year will be a little sad; a major presence is missing.
John Berne, a member of the McKean County Fair Association for more than 50 years, who also chaired the state fair queen committee for the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, passed away earlier this year.
The Pa. Fair Queen Program released information about Berne’s role in the organization and his love of the program, “John Berne served as the PA State Association of County Fair’s Zone I director and chairman of our Queen Program board for many years. He was very much involved with the program’s fundraising events and emceed the annual coronation banquet each January. But last September he had to step down from all his duties due to chronic health issues.
“John was one of our biggest fans. He loved being a part of what he always fondly called the ‘glitz and glamor of the fair convention.’ He enjoyed meeting the queen contestants each year and was always thrilled when the state fair queen visited his hometown McKean County Fair. He was extremely proud of the way our Board and Committee chairs worked tirelessly all year long to improve and grow this program.
“John spoke about our Queen Program whenever and to whomever he could. He was one of our greatest supporters. But what he enjoyed even more was when people shared with others about our program! He loved getting the phone calls and letters of appreciation from people — in Pennsylvania and beyond — who told him how they admired our program and considered it to be one of the best commodity programs in the country.
“Up until his final days, John’s thoughts were about his hometown fair and the Queen Program. His goal was to get better so that he could return to the state competition and emcee the coronation banquet one more time. His dedication, commitment and determination were a testament to his genuine love of fairs and his giving heart.
“Thank you, John, for being our solid foundation all these years. Through the triumphs and challenges, you stood by our program and never lost focus of our goals. May you enjoy the ‘glitz and glamor’ of Heaven now. Watch over us and be our guide as we continue to carry on with purpose and integrity.”