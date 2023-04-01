The McKean County community showed up in vast numbers on Friday afternoon to witness the dedication ceremony for the new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies building on the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus — which now offers incoming students the opportunity to seek four-year engineering degrees.
On Friday, Pitt-Bradford held the dedication ceremony to honor all of the individuals who helped from the concept to the financing to the building of their new engineering facility on campus. Craig Hartburg, a member of the Pitt-Bradford Advisory Board, provided remarks and introductions during the ceremony Friday. He introduced Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Dr. Ann Cudd; then Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville; State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint; Pitt-Bradford President Richard Esch; Chairman and Owner of Zippo Manufacturing Company George B. Duke; President and Chief Engineer for Napoleon Engineering Services, Christopher Napoleon; director of the Engineering Technology Programs Dr. Matt Kropf; and current engineering student Mychal Berlinski all provided remarks about the construction of the new George B. Duke building and how hard the community and Pitt-Bradford worked cooperatively to complete the project.
“This is a second-to-none facility. There will be people banging the doors to get in this place and what it does is help to round out what this university offers and it becomes a destination, a true destination for people from all over,” Duke said during his remarks. “It is a win to have this incredible engineering school here, and this university just took about ten steps forward into having a very, very well rounded campus.”
After remarks were completed, Duke cut a bright blue ribbon with large scissors to officially signify the opening of the new space. After the ribbon was cut, those in attendance were invited to mingle while exploring self-guided tours. The tours allowed visitors to experience the unique laboratories and spaces of the new facility.
Within the space, visitors may have noticed a new panther statue. Ridgway chainsaw artist Joe Dussia carved the panther for the campus from a tree which was felled from campus. The carving, which was the idea of alumnus Ron Orris, was sponsored by the Philo and Sarah Blaisdell Foundation.