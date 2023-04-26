SMETHPORT — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of McKean County, with support of the McKean County Trauma-Informed Care Committee, sponsored a community training entitled “Fighting Off Fatigue, Failure, Fear and Other “F” Words: Taking Care of Ourselves While Caring For Others.”
The event was held on April 18, at the Harriet B. Wick Chapel at University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus. Breanne Abbott, LCSW, and Laura Widger, LCSW-R discussed the potential negative effects caused by the pressure of caring for others. The presenters also focused on strategies for coping with these effects.
The training was one of the events planned for April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month sponsored by the McKean County Collaborative Board. In addition, Suzy Meyer-Page, executive director of CASA of McKean County, recognized the CASA volunteer advocates in attendance as it was National Volunteer Week.
To learn more about CASA of McKean County by visiting the webpage at www.casamckean.org or the CASA of McKean County Facebook page.