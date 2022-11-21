Again this year the Bradford Area Ministerium is sponsoring a Community Thanksgiving Service, at B-Free Church, 18 Boylston St., at 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 22,
Since its inception, the Thanksgiving Holiday was set apart as a time for people of faith to give thanks to the Creator for the blessing of life and liberty that we enjoy in this country.
This service invites Christians from all congregations and denominations to come together for a service of prayer, scripture reading and song. Pastors from several different area churches are taking part in the service and Pastor Homer Williams of Sawyer Evangelical Church will be our preacher this year.
Everyone is invited to take part in this worship service and to stay for a time of fellowship following the service. If you are able to bring cookies to share, they would be welcome.
An offering will be taken to benefit the Salvation Army food pantry or gifts of canned food items may also be given.