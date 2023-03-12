ST. MARYS — At 44 years old, Wesley Schmidt is in need of a second liver transplant.
Schmidt’s partner of 13 years, Amber Burgess, is doing everything she can to find his donor match, now with the local community — and central Pennsylvania — helping to spread the word.
Schmidt’s story begins 17 years ago, when at the age of 27, the St. Marys man was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) — a rare, progressive disease that “destroys the bile ducts and damages the liver,” said Burgess.
The only definitive treatment for this, she says, is a liver transplant.
“Since he is so far down on the deceased donor transplant list, he would succumb to his disease before receiving a liver this way. His only hope is a liver from a living donor,” Burgess said.
In 2017, Schmidt received the precious gift of life — his first liver donation — from a high school friend. But, unfortunately, his disease returned just two years later, and he was once again put on the transplant list in 2019 where he remains now.
Burgess said Schmidt was “ready to give up” hope in November of last year. But, his healthcare team at UPMC in Pittsburgh convinced him not to, given his young age and relatively-stable health otherwise.
Since WTAJ-TV shared Schmidt’s story in February of this year, the response from all over central Pennsylvania has been overwhelming and inspiring, said Burgess, with many offering prayers and well wishes to the family.
“People have been registering to be living donors,” she said.
On Aug. 3, Burgess shared Schmidt’s story on her personal Facebook page, which has since been shared over 200 times. She notes that he is now suffering the effects of the disease, including being constantly fatigued, jaundiced and has constant itching.
“All treatments have been exhausted — he has no other choice,” Burgress wrote.
The post gives some personal insight into who Schmidt is, including a lover of fine coffees, Elvis and his two cats. She refers to him as “a kind and gentle soul,” and a wonderful caregiver.
“We are certain there is an angel out there somewhere who will be Wesley’s savior. Let’s end his suffering and give him the good health and happy life that his diseased liver has denied him,” she says.
Domino’s Pizza in St. Marys, known for hosting community fundraisers on a regular basis, will be doing so for Schmidt on March 29 to help with travel expenses. A portion of the sales from that day will benefit Schmidt and his health journey.
Burgess noted that Schmidt’s insurance covers the donor’s medical expenses, and living donor financial assistance covers lost wages, child care and travel expenses. The procedure will be done at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.
“We have faith that we’ll find somebody to donate this most precious gift,” she wrote.
The healthy donor must have a required blood type of A or O, be between 18-54 years of age and have a BMI (body mass index) less than 30, Burgess explained.
Those who wish to be contacted by UPMC about being considered for a living donor donation can register at https://livingdonorreg.upmc.com/, said Burgess, and enter “Wesley Schmidt” as the patient name on the registry site.
More information can be found on Burgess’ personal Facebook page. She can also be contacted by phone at (814) 788-0706.
The public can also visit Schmidt’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/wesley-needs-a-second-liver-transplant.