The sun was shining through the yellows and auburns of the autumn leaves in downtown Bradford on Friday afternoon when Father John Jacquel of Saint Bernard’s of Clairvaux Parish blessed the reopening of the Elm Street bridge, which spans the Tunungwant Creek, to the public for transportation and pedestrian access.
Present were Bob Cummins, Nikki Cummins, Curt Cummins and Mike McFall of Cummins Construction; a group of community members; Shane Oschman, executive director of the Office of Economic and Community Development and the Officiant.
“What a beautiful day in Bradford — and just as I sat there wishing, at 5 a.m., that I was in my deer stand,” Oschman said jovially. “I couldn’t have asked for a more pleasant experience than to take part in the reopening of Elm Street bridge. First, this project was smooth. Communication with the contractor was extraordinary and deadlines were met in a timely fashion. That is my most sincere kudos to Bob Cummins Construction, PennDOT, the EADS group and Chip Comilla in the (Bradford) City Streets Department.”
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Father John officiated a blessing over the bridge, “including all those who worked hard to construct it and those in the future who would walk, drive or bike over it in the years to come.” After which the Cummins Construction crew removed the flags barricading the bridge from use and began slowly letting the first cars and travelers over the span of the new bridge. Each beginning passenger traveled over that bridge with a smile on Friday afternoon, as the work crew personally handed out two large frozen turkeys and multiple large, brilliant orange pumpkins.
“I had such pride in watching a local business win the bid and then complete the project on time,” lauded Oschman. “And with such a hometown, personal touch, Bob invited Father John to bless the bridge before it was opened to traffic and then gave away turkeys and pumpkins to many of the first travelers across the bridge — That is a prime example of a local business giving back to the local community.”
The Elm Street Bridge remained open to traffic after the conclusion of the bridge blessing and traffic began to flow back up the hill of Elm Street to reach High Street in Bradford, or vice-versa.
“The bridge is done and will remain open to traffic,” confirmed Oschman. “Because of temperature requirements, the staining of the bridge, however, is not yet complete. Weather pending, it is anticipated that the staining will be completed by Wednesday (Oct. 26) of next week. If so, the project will be complete.”
The remaining staining is simply aesthetics and the Bradford OECD does not anticipate the bridge will have to be closed for the remaining staining work.
“I just wish to also take a moment to thank the Bradford community themselves. There has been an abundance of road work this summer and having the Elm Street Bridge closed was undoubtedly an inconvenience to residents living near the bridge and for all our local travelers,” said Oschman. “However, at the same time, it was all the more important that we replaced the previous deteriorating bridge.Thank you Bradford for your persistence this summer.”