The sun was shining through the yellows and auburns of the autumn leaves in downtown Bradford on Friday afternoon when Father John Jacquel of Saint Bernard’s of Clairvaux Parish blessed the reopening of the Elm Street bridge, which spans the Tunungwant Creek, to the public for transportation and pedestrian access.

Present were Bob Cummins, Nikki Cummins, Curt Cummins and Mike McFall of Cummins Construction; a group of community members; Shane Oschman, executive director of the Office of Economic and Community Development and the Officiant.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos