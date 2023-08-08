ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Members of the Greater Olean community are invited Aug. 17 to celebrate the first year of Dr. Jeff Gingerich’s tenure as president of St. Bonaventure University.
Titled “One Year Bolder and Counting,” Gingerich will reflect on the past year, share his vision for the future of the university and discuss SBU’s commitment to the community.
The event will start at 6 p.m. at the University Conference Center in Doyle Hall with remarks by Gingerich followed by complimentary cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
There is no charge to attend, but guests must register online by Aug. 14 at www.sbu.edu/alumnievents.
Guests are welcome to arrive at 5 p.m. for a faculty-led tour of the Dennis R. DePerro School of Health Professions in Francis Hall. Guests should indicate their desire for the tour on the registration form.