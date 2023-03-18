Cast and Crew - Once Upon a Wolf

The Elk and McKean County Community Foundations distributed over $1.5 million in grants in 2022. This marked a new milestone for grants awarded in a single year. In McKean County, many community organizations received a grant, with Bradford Little Theatre receiving a grant to support its 25th anniversary celebration and musical theatre productions.

The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies (CFNA) announced they have reached a new milestone of over $1.5 million in grants awarded to area non-profit organizations in one granting year.

CFNA is the parent company of the McKean County Community Foundation and the Elk County Community Foundation.

