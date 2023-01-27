Community Blood Bank has planned a Blood Drive from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at St. Bernard’s Church, 95 E. Corydon Street.

Community Blood Bank of NWPA and WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Every two seconds, someone needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments, childbirth, anemia, serious injuries, blood disorders and more. When individuals give, others live.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos