Community Blood Bank has planned a Blood Drive from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at St. Bernard’s Church, 95 E. Corydon Street.
Community Blood Bank of NWPA and WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. Every two seconds, someone needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments, childbirth, anemia, serious injuries, blood disorders and more. When individuals give, others live.
January is National Blood Donor Month. This month is a chance to not only recognize current donors for their selflessness but spread awareness for the need for new and returning donors. As important as blood is to so many of us, just three percent of all Americans donate blood today. That’s despite the fact that 65 percent of the U.S. population is eligible. All donors in the month of January will receive a special “I Give So People Live” T-Shirt to show appreciation for helping to save lives.
All blood types are needed, especially type O blood. Donating is easy and can be done every 56 days — giving all of us a lot of opportunities to do a lot of good each year.
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time, but are not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.