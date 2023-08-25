Community Blood Bank will hold a drive from noon to 5 p.m. Monday at St. Bernard Church, 95 E. Corydon St.
All blood types are needed, especially type O blood which helps meet immediate needs.
“Each day premature babies are born, cancer patients rely on platelets, and accidents, emergencies and traumas happen — the need for blood doesn’t stop,” said Community Blood Bank Executive Director Dee Rosenthal. “All types are needed; however, there has been a near constant critical need for type O.”
All donors who donate blood with Community Blood Bank in August will be automatically entered to win a weekly drawing for one of four $100 Walmart gift cards (16 total winners).
Call (814) 456-4206 to schedule an appointment, encouraged to reduce wait time but not required. Walk-ins are accepted.