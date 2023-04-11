SMETHPORT — The McKean County commissioners are urging residents to reach out to internet providers to apply for the affordable connectivity program.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioner Carol Duffy said, “The state released the (American Rescue Plan Act) program infrastructure guidelines” for broadband internet connectivity.
“The county will be looking at what avenue to go to bring in part of the $200 million that’s available,” she continued. “Each of the internet service providers will be required to participate in the affordable connectivity program. I don’t see that a lot of individuals are applying.
“We encourage participation in that program,” she said. “Apply through the internet provider.”
More information is available online at www.affordableconnectivity.gov
Chairman Tom Kreiner mentioned that the commissioners had the opportunity to tour the new Duke building at Pitt-Bradford last week, and said they were impressed. “The hope is we will keep young people here,” he said. “It’s a big move for our area and we hope it is well supported.”
Commissioner Cliff Lane referenced the proclamations on the meeting agenda, saying, “This month we focus on children and safety. A lot of organizations are here and I thank you for your service.”
Four proclamations were read, including one marking March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and ones marking April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Pennsylvania Safe Digging Month, and April 9 to 15 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
“April is also County Government Month,” Kreiner added. “People sometimes undervalue and underestimate what it is that counties do.”
He expressed appreciation to all who help the county government operate, and said, “It’s also National Local Government Week. We acknowledge all the mayors that are in the county, the city councils, the township supervisors and the secretaries that are the backbone of that organization as well. We appreciate them all.”
On the agenda, the commissioners dealt with two personnel matters. Brett Perry had a change of service from a correctional officer, to the purchasing director for the county; and Rob Kinnear was hired as a part-time assistant public defender.
The next commissioners meeting will be held at 10 a.m. April 25.