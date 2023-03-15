SMETHPORT — The McKean County Commissioners made two proclamations on Tuesday at their regular meeting — this week as 4-H Week and this month as Bleeding Disorder Awareness Month.
Present were 4-H educator Morgan Cady and members Calvin Bell, Jaidyn Goodman, Jenna Goodman and Melissa Burton to receive the proclamation.
Also present was Kingsley Reese to receive the Bleeding Disorder Awareness Month proclamation.
Commissioners also authorized filing the application and business plan for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds for the Lutheran Home of Kane project. The Lutheran Home at Kane will receive $2.44 million toward construction of a 10,700-square-foot addition that will house a new Alzheimer’s/dementia unit, with all private rooms and an energy-efficient kitchen; installation of a new generator; and renovation of the old kitchen space to provide offices and meeting facilities. There will be an enclosed, secure courtyard for residents and staff to enjoy once all of the construction is completed, with a cafe, too, said Char Floravit, administrator.
The Lutheran Home’s strategic plan includes the use and promotion of sustainable energy technologies and energy efficiency to positively impact the health and well-being of residents, visitors, staff, as well as the environment.
The commissioners approved an administrative agreement for the RACP funds as well.
Multiple repository sales were approved at the meeting — seven — for properties in the City of Bradford. Three petitions for tax exempt status were approved, one in Bradford, one in Kane and one in Sergeant Township.
The commissioners also signed a measure confirming their participation in the national opioid settlements with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. It isn’t known how much money the county might get, or when it might be received.
The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. March 28.