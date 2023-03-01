The McKean County commissioners held a brief meeting Tuesday morning without the usual telephonic visitors.
Shawn Hutchings, chief clerk, explained after the meeting that the county’s Bridge line, where interested parties may call in to take part in the meeting, was experiencing maintenance issues. A work order was submitted and repairs will be undertaken soon, he said.
Brian Hillard of Sustainable Energy Fund was present at the meeting to ask the commissioners about the possibility of using the C-PACE — Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy — program in the county.
“Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is an innovative financial tool for property owners to obtain low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, and water conservation projects,” the website for Sustainable Energy Fund explained. “C-PACE can provide up to 100% funding of total project costs by placing a special voluntary assessment on the property that repays the costs of the upgrades.”
Projects can include energy savings measures, water conservation measures and renewable energy improvements.
“SEF has openly offered to act as the program administrator for any local unit of government in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As a nonprofit, SEF provides any county or municipality opting into the program (outside of the city and county of Philadelphia) a uniform, turn-key C-PACE program administration platform that can be adopted at no cost to the county or municipality,” the website explained. “SEF offers a single point of access for property owners, local units of government, qualified contractors, and C-PACE capital providers. The program administrator reviews and certifies projects that are eligible for C-PACE financing.”
Hillard asked about organizing a meeting with the commissioners.
At the meeting, the commissioners appointed Gerard Rettger to the Northwest Central Emergency Response Group as the designated emergency management coordinator of McKean County.
Commissioners also approved the sale of a Mount Jewett property and a Sergeant Township property from the county repository.
A Whole-Home Repairs grants program contract in the amount of $372,689 was approved for the time period of December 2022 to December 31, 2026. The program, funded through ARPA, provides funding for countywide agencies to address habitability and safety concerns, provide measures to improve energy or water efficiency and make units accessible for individuals with disabilities.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 14.