SMETHPORT — McKean County commissioners made several proclamations for a busy October at Tuesday’s meeting.
The proclamations were for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Community Planning Month and Cybersecurity Awareness month.
Also at the meeting, commissioners hired assistant public defender Tatiana Malys.
Under new business, the commissioners approved a cooperation agreement with Bradford Township for the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Development Block Grant funds program administration.
Commissioners also approved a resolution from Bradford Township asking for $87,747 in county aid to be used for ADA improvements at Marilla Reservoir.
A resolution to approve $7,585.62 for Keating Township to purchase anti-ski, and Annin Township for $4,498.09 to be combined with 2021 encumbered funds for paving on Newell Creek Road. Commissioners also accepted 9-1-1 Statewide Interconnectivity Funding from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for $40,000 to be used toward the McKean County Next Gen 911 GIS Readiness projects.
The commissioners also renewed the lease agreement for the McKean County Children’s Advocacy Center at 424 W. Main St., for a total of $1,200 per month, to Christian J. and Carol B. Howard.
The next commissioners meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 25.