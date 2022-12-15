SMETHPORT — A four-minute long meeting of the McKean County commissioners was held Wednesday evening to establish salaries for elected officials from 2024 to 2027.
The resolution, introduced by Commissioner Carol Duffy, was for a two-percent per year increase for commissioners, the sheriff, the treasurer, coroner, register of wills, prothonotary, controller, and recorder of deeds, commonly known as row offices.
Commissioner Cliff Lane said the salaries are tied into the Consumer Price Index.
“It’s more in line with what some of our other employees are getting,” he explained.
The measure was approved unanimously.
According to the proposed 2023 budget, available on the county’s website at mckeancountypa.org, the total salaries for the three commissioners will be $208,730, or $69,576.67 each.
The salary of the district attorney, the amount of which is set by the state, will be $211,495.
The sheriff’s salary will be $68,500.
The salary of the county controller, treasurer, recorder of deeds, prothonotary and register of wills for 2023 will be $66,300 each.
For non-elected department heads, salaries include the following: Human resources, $58,395; voter registration, $31,500; primary and general elections, $43,495; tax department, $67,560; GIS coordinator, $40,800; solicitor, $47,760; public defender, $120,700; veterans, $39,600; planning and zoning, $43,710; and courthouse maintenance, $63,350.
For the head of adult probation, $69,700; juvenile probation, $66,320; information technology, $71,000; emergency management, $29,000; economic development, $56,260; family law master, $48,450; domestic relations, $59,108; soil and water conservation, $61,167; Children’s Advocacy Center, $53,350; and 911 Center, $29,000.
The next commissioners meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 27.