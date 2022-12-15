SMETHPORT — A four-minute long meeting of the McKean County commissioners was held Wednesday evening to establish salaries for elected officials from 2024 to 2027.

The resolution, introduced by Commissioner Carol Duffy, was for a two-percent per year increase for commissioners, the sheriff, the treasurer, coroner, register of wills, prothonotary, controller, and recorder of deeds, commonly known as row offices.

