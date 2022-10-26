At Tuesday’s meeting, the McKean County Commissioners approved a grant application that could help low-to-moderate income residents of the City of Bradford.
Shane Oschman, executive director of the Bradford Office of Economic and Community Development, explained to the commissioners that the application was for $100,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund.
“We want to use that money for people who have immediate needs,” Oschman said. “We get calls on a weekly basis for people who are looking for a new furnace, a new roof, particularly this time of year.”
However, there is a waiting list with 50 people on it, he said.
“When we move into a home to do that work, we are required to bring that home completely up to the standards for lead-based paints,” Oschman said. With the aging housing stock in Bradford, many of the homes are older and lead-based paint is an expensive problem to remedy, which “eats up our budget really quickly.”
“What we’re hoping for with the PHARE grant, are people who need just a little bit of a leg up, that they are able to get these funds more quickly,” Oschman said. “It’s a major need. It’s something that needs to happen … to be able to escalate that list to meet immediate needs.”
Commissioner Cliff Lane made the motion to authorize filing the application, Commissioner Carol Duffy seconded the motion, and then asked about the program’s parameters.
“You’ll get approval from them on the program?” she asked.
Yes, Oschman said, “We will write our guidelines for what it is, then we have to submit our application. We’re asking for more than we have in the past, but I’m very confident that we’d go through that money quickly.”
He added, “We’ll show you the guidelines and the application.”
All three commissioners, including Chairman Tom Kreiner, approved the measure.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution and proclamation regarding Operation Green Light. From Nov. 7 to 13, the McKean County Courthouse will be lit with green lights “to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported,” Kreiner said, reading the resolution.
Duffy read a proclamation on Operation Green Light for veterans, which encouraged people to place a green light in their windows to show unwavering support for veterans and in recognition of their contributions.
Kreiner said there will not be another commissioners’ meeting prior to Veterans Day, and he wanted to express his and the commissioners’ thanks and gratitude to the sacrifices servicemen and women have made for the country, the state and the county.
Oschman spoke up on a related matter, inviting the commissioners to the dedication of the Veterans Square project and gazebo, which will be held at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Of the ceremony, he said, “We anticipate it being very short. We want it to be impactful. Sometimes if things draw on too long, they lose their impact.”
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved a HAVA — Help America Vote Act — Security grant for $3,125.41 for SUREVote system or election security to be expended from March 16, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023.
Also approved was a $2,500 request to PA Route 6 for partnership and match funding to apply to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for funding for bicycle amenities in the PA Wilds region of the Route 6 corridor, in McKean, Potter, Warren and Tioga counties.
Kreiner explained the grant application for $100,000 requires a $20,000 match, which PA Route 6 was asking the counties to help fund.
“What they want to do is put bike racks and bike repair stations along their route,” Lane said, adding the route is popular with cyclists.
Because the next commissioners’ meeting would normally be held Nov. 8, which is election day, that meeting has been canceled. Therefore, the next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.