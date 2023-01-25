SMETHPORT — A couple of employment changes at county offices were made at Tuesday’s McKean County commissioners meeting.
Chief Clerk Pam Burlingame’s last day was Tuesday, and the commissioners announced her replacement would be Shawn Hutchings, who had been purchasing director for the county.
Economic development liaison Bob Veilleux will be leaving his post later this week, and the commissioners selected his replacement to be Ann Robinson, who is currently American Rescue Plan Act coordinator for the county.
The commissioners also appointed James Kallenborn to the McKean County Planning Commission, for a term lasting until Feb. 1, 2024. Planning Director Rick Fry, who was present at the meeting, said, “We look forward to James coming on. He’s going to be taking on the role of his late father, Richard Kallenborn, so it’s a legacy role.”
The commissioners approved a list of projects to be funded with Act 13 Greenways project funds, as recommended by the planning commission. The projects are the Tuna Valley Trail Association trailhead facility for $32,755; the MJ2KB for $4,800 for construction of a pavilion on the trail; and $2,876.23 to the Kinzua Valley Trail Association for the Kinzua Valley Trail Extension project.
“We really appreciate the planning commission taking their time to rank these applications,” said Commissioner Cliff Lane.
Fry said, “There were a lot of good applications this year.”
He said there were four applicants, and three received funding.
Funds were also approved from the Act 13 At-Risk Bridge program for $65,855.36 to Liberty Township for use to replace a bridge on Lower Portage Road. The bridge will be named the Richard “Dick” Kallenborn Memorial Bridge.
“For bridges we had seven applications this year,” Fry said. “There were a lot of great applications, there’s a lot of need in the area.”
He added that while the funds aren’t enough to fund an entire project, “it goes a long way with helping to replace it.”
The other applicants weren’t left hanging, he explained. “Those other six applicants we’re working with to try to find funds for the projects as well.”
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved an adult probation application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for a grant-in-aid of $42,332.
Also approved was a resolution for the McKean County Redevelopment Authority to apply to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for a Whole Home Repair Grant for $369,459.
Commissioner Carol Duffy was appointed to the CEO board for Workforce Solutions for North Central PA for a one-year term.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 14.